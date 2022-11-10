Japan's Skymark Airlines plans to buy Boeing's 737 MAX Airplanes

A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) said on Thursday that Japan's Skymark Airlines plans to add up to 12 737 MAX airplanes to its fleet.

Skymark will order four airplanes, including the 737 MAX-8 and 737 MAX-10 variants, with options for two additional jets, while it will lease six 737 MAX-8s to its fleet, Boeing said in a statement.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks