Jazeera Airways close to ordering up to 30 Airbus A320neo family jets -sources

Chairman of Jazeera Airways Marwan Boodai speaks during Reuters Middle East Investment Summit in Kuwait City October 24, 2011.REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Jazeera Airways (JAZK.KW) is close to placing an order for up to 30 Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neo family jets, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The airline's chairman, Marwan Boodai, told Reuters earlier this month the budget carrier was in talks with Airbus and Boeing (BA.N) to buy 30 Airbus A320neo or Boeing 737 MAX jets in a deal worth up to $2 billion.

Reporting by Tim Hepher and Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Hogue

