Jet Airways near deal to buy 50 Airbus A220 jets, sources say

Jet Airways aircrafts are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18 (Reuters) - India's Jet Airways is near a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus (AIR.PA), two people familiar with the matter said.

The airline, whose board was expected to meet on Monday to finalise the deal, was not available for comment. Airbus declined comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tim Hepher and Aditi Shah; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.