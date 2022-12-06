JetBlue aims to significantly reduce jet fuel emissions by 2035















Dec 6 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) said on Tuesday it was committed to reducing emissions related to jet fuel by 50% per revenue tonne kilometer by 2035 from 2019 levels.

The New York-based carrier, whose targets align with goals of the Paris climate agreement, said it would increase investments in lower-carbon solutions within its operation and would evaluate future sustainability investments with its science-based target in mind.

"We are calling on governments, aircraft and engine manufacturers, and fuel producers to support the development of the products and solutions that airlines need to achieve our ambitious goals," JetBlue Chief Executive Robin Hayes said in a statement.

The carrier also added that it would accelerate the retirement of its E190 fleet, with the final E190 aircraft scheduled to exit its fleet in 2025.

