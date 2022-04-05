Spirit Airlines says it received merger proposal from JetBlue
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) on Tuesday said it received an unsolicited offer from JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O)for about $3.6 billion, potentially snarling merger plans between Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC.O) and Spirit. read more
Shares of Spirit rose 22%, their highest level since mid-February. Airline stocks have suffered as air travel fell-off dramatically during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Sprit's 52-week high of $39.19 is $6 above the reported offer from JetBlue of $33 per share.
Earlier, the New York Times reportedthe $33 a share JetBlue offer, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Spirit declined to comment beyond a written statement. Frontier and JetBlue, the sixth largest U.S airline, did not immediately comment. The U.S. Justice Department, which would review any merger proposal, declined to comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.