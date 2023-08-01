JetBlue cuts profit view as it ends codeshare deal with American Airlines

Aug 1 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) cut its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, citing a hit from the termination of its revenue-sharing deal with American Airlines (AAL.O) that triggered an 8% fall in its shares in premarket trading.

The New York-based carrier now expects full-year adjusted profit of between 5 cents and 40 cents per share, compared with its previous forecast of between 70 cents and $1 per share.

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways, which is in the process of taking over Spirit Airlines, will begin to wind down their Northeast Alliance on July 21 following a U.S. judge's order in May that cited competition concerns.

JetBlue said on Tuesday its updated outlook for the year also reflects "a greater than expected shift of pent-up COVID demand to long-haul international markets which is pressuring demand for domestic travel during the peak summer travel period."

Excluding items, the company reported an adjusted net income for the second quarter of $152 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with a loss of $153 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

