JetBlue forecasts second-quarter profit above expectations on robust demand 















April 25 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) forecast a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Tuesday as the low-cost carrier remains confident about a robust recovery in leisure and international travel.

Shares of the airline rose 2.64% in premarket trade after it reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

The New-York based carrier maintained an optimal low-cost structure, while adding new international flight routes to capitalize on the booming demand for travel.

JetBlue expects second-quarter adjusted profit between $0.35 and $0.45 per share, above analysts' estimate of $0.30 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of $111 million, or $0.34 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' average loss estimate of $0.38 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai











