JetBlue sweetens offer for Spirit to $33.50 per share
June 20 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) said Monday it had boosted its takeover offer for Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) to $33.50 as it works to convince the ultra-low cost carrier to accept its offer over rival Frontier Airlines' proposal (ULCC.O).
Spirit said last week it was in talks with JetBlue (JBLU.O) over its offer and expected to decide on the proposal by June 30. JetBlue said its proposal represents a 68% premium to the implied value of the Frontier stock and cash transaction.
The new proposal includes what JetBlue termed a "stronger divestiture commitment" to complete the Spirit deal but does not include abandoning JetBlue's Northeast Alliance with American Airlines (AAL.O).
