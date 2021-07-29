Factbox: Juggernauts of the sky: How Boeing, Airbus freighters compare

The logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais, near Nantes, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

July 29 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) has announced a freighter version of its wide-bodied A350 in a bid to loosen Boeing's (BA.N) decades-old dominance of the market for dedicated cargo planes. read more

This is how freighters from the two plane giants compare. It excludes older passenger planes that have been converted to freighters, a separate market also dominated by Boeing.

AIRBUS

------

A350F

Entry into service: 2025

Maximum range: Unpublished

Maximum payload: 109 tonnes*

Engines: Rolls-Royce Trent XWB

**List price: Unpublished

(A350-900 passenger jet $317.4 million

A350-1000 passenger jet $366.5 million

The aircraft will be between A350-900 and -1000 in length)

A330-200F

Entry into service: 2010

Maximum range: 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 kilometres)

Maximum payload: 70 tonnes (153,000 pounds)

Maximum take-off weight: 233 tonnes (513,700 pounds)

Cargo capacity: 31 pallets + 2 LD3 containers

Engines: Pratt & Whitney PW4000 or Rolls-Royce Trent 700

**List price: $241.7 million

Total delivered: 38

Unfilled orders: 0

BOEING

------

747-8F

Entry into service: 2011

Maximum range: 4,265 nautical miles (7,898 kilometres)

Maximum payload: 137.8 tonnes (303,700 pounds)

Maximum take-off weight: 447.7 tonnes (987,000 pounds)

Cargo capacity: 46 pallets + 2 LD1 containers

Engines: General Electric GEnx

List price: $419.2 million

Total delivered: 97

Unfilled orders: 10

777F

Entry into service: 2009

Maximum range: 4,970 nautical miles (9,204 kilometres)

Maximum payload: 102 tonnes (224,900 pounds)

Maximum take-off weight: 347.8 tonnes (766,800 pounds)

Cargo capacity: 37 pallets

Engines: General Electric GE90

List price: $352.3 million

Total delivered: 209

Unfilled orders: 46

767-300F

Entry into service: 1995

Maximum range: 3,255 nautical miles (6,028 kilometres)

Maximum payload: 52.5 tonnes (115,700 pounds)

Maximum take-off weight: 166.8 tonnes (412,000 pounds)

Cargo capacity: 31 pallets + 2 LD-2 containers

Engines: General Electric CF-6

List price: $220.3 million

Total delivered: 197

Unfilled orders: 53

777FX - possible new Boeing freighter

Entry into service: N/A

Maximum payload: 116 tonnes*

(Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said on Wednesday a 777X freighter, temporarily dubbed 777FX, could be its next programme)

*Unconfirmed estimates from industry sources

**Airbus last updated list prices in 2018

Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney and Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Jan Harvey

