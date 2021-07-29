Aerospace & Defense
Factbox: Juggernauts of the sky: How Boeing, Airbus freighters compare
July 29 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) has announced a freighter version of its wide-bodied A350 in a bid to loosen Boeing's (BA.N) decades-old dominance of the market for dedicated cargo planes. read more
This is how freighters from the two plane giants compare. It excludes older passenger planes that have been converted to freighters, a separate market also dominated by Boeing.
AIRBUS
------
A350F
Entry into service: 2025
Maximum range: Unpublished
Maximum payload: 109 tonnes*
Engines: Rolls-Royce Trent XWB
**List price: Unpublished
(A350-900 passenger jet $317.4 million
A350-1000 passenger jet $366.5 million
The aircraft will be between A350-900 and -1000 in length)
A330-200F
Entry into service: 2010
Maximum range: 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 kilometres)
Maximum payload: 70 tonnes (153,000 pounds)
Maximum take-off weight: 233 tonnes (513,700 pounds)
Cargo capacity: 31 pallets + 2 LD3 containers
Engines: Pratt & Whitney PW4000 or Rolls-Royce Trent 700
**List price: $241.7 million
Total delivered: 38
Unfilled orders: 0
BOEING
------
747-8F
Entry into service: 2011
Maximum range: 4,265 nautical miles (7,898 kilometres)
Maximum payload: 137.8 tonnes (303,700 pounds)
Maximum take-off weight: 447.7 tonnes (987,000 pounds)
Cargo capacity: 46 pallets + 2 LD1 containers
Engines: General Electric GEnx
List price: $419.2 million
Total delivered: 97
Unfilled orders: 10
777F
Entry into service: 2009
Maximum range: 4,970 nautical miles (9,204 kilometres)
Maximum payload: 102 tonnes (224,900 pounds)
Maximum take-off weight: 347.8 tonnes (766,800 pounds)
Cargo capacity: 37 pallets
Engines: General Electric GE90
List price: $352.3 million
Total delivered: 209
Unfilled orders: 46
767-300F
Entry into service: 1995
Maximum range: 3,255 nautical miles (6,028 kilometres)
Maximum payload: 52.5 tonnes (115,700 pounds)
Maximum take-off weight: 166.8 tonnes (412,000 pounds)
Cargo capacity: 31 pallets + 2 LD-2 containers
Engines: General Electric CF-6
List price: $220.3 million
Total delivered: 197
Unfilled orders: 53
777FX - possible new Boeing freighter
Entry into service: N/A
Maximum payload: 116 tonnes*
(Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said on Wednesday a 777X freighter, temporarily dubbed 777FX, could be its next programme)
*Unconfirmed estimates from industry sources
**Airbus last updated list prices in 2018
