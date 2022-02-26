KLM orders two flights to Russia to turn around due to sanctions

AMSTERDAM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France (AIRF.PA), said on Saturday it had instructed two flights en route to Russia to turn around due to European sanctions against the country.

A spokesperson for the company said the reason was that, under the sanctions, reserve parts can no longer be sent to Russia, even for an airline's own use.

"That means we can no longer guarantee that flights to Russia will be able to return safely", the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Toby Sterling

