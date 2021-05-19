Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France (AIRF.PA), on Wednesday said it had noted a decision by a European court rejecting the 3.4 billion euro ($4.15 billion) bailout package from the Dutch government, citing a lack of reasoning by the European Commission.

However KLM said that for the moment the decision by the The Luxembourg-based General Court has "no consquences" for the company as the state aid will not have to be repaid until the European Commission's competition authority has a chance to look at its decision. read more

($1 = 0.8187 euros)

