KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France (AIRF.PA), on Wednesday said it had noted a decision by a European court rejecting the 3.4 billion euro ($4.15 billion) bailout package from the Dutch government, citing a lack of reasoning by the European Commission.

However KLM said that for the moment the decision by the The Luxembourg-based General Court has "no consquences" for the company as the state aid will not have to be repaid until the European Commission's competition authority has a chance to look at its decision. read more

($1 = 0.8187 euros)

