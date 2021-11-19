Korean Air deal for Asiana Airlines under British competition watchdog scrutiny

The logo of Korean Airlines is seen on a B787-9 plane at its aviation shed in Incheon, South Korea, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Nov 19 (Reuters) - A British regulator said on Friday it was considering whether a deal between South Korean companies Korean Air Lines (003490.KS) and Asiana Airlines (020560.KS) could lead to lessening of competition in the markets.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said it was seeking comments from interested parties and stakeholders before Dec. 3 to assist in its decision of opening a formal investigation if needed.

Korean Air said in November last year it would spend 1.8 trillion won ($1.52 billion) to become Asiana's top shareholder. read more

($1 = 1,186.9500 won)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.