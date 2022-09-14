Kuehne boosts Lufthansa stake, scores supervisory board position - Handelsblatt

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lufthansa logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022.

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has increased his stake in Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and is to be given a seat on the German airline's supervisory board, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources.

The report did not say how many shares Kuehne had bought from the German government, which bailed out the company to keep it afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic.

