Kuwait Airways signs $6 bln deal with Airbus for 31 new planes -Sky News Arabia
KUWAIT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways has signed a $6 billion deal with Airbus (AIR.PA), which includes the purchase of 31 new planes, Sky News Arabia said on Monday.
Kuwait Airways has already paid for 40% of the deal's value, Sky News Arabia added.
Reporting by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely
