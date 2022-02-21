Kuwait Airways signs $6 bln deal with Airbus for 31 new planes -Sky News Arabia

FILE PHOTO - A Kuwait Airways plane parked at Cairo International Airport is pictured through the window of an airplane on a flight between Cairo and Doha, Egypt, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

KUWAIT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways has signed a $6 billion deal with Airbus (AIR.PA), which includes the purchase of 31 new planes, Sky News Arabia said on Monday.

Kuwait Airways has already paid for 40% of the deal's value, Sky News Arabia added.

Reporting by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.