Kuwait's Jazeera Airways to increase fares from March 22

The first of four of Jazeera Airways' new Airbus A320 airplanes sits on a runway during the official launch in Kuwait October 29, 2005. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

KUWAIT, March 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Jazeera Airways (JAZK.KW) will increase fares to all destinations from March 22 due to higher oil prices, it said in a statement on Monday,

The airline said fares for Gulf Arab destinations have increased by 5 dinar ($16.47) per flight, while those for other destinations involving more than 3 hours' flight time have increased by 10 dinar per flight.

"We hope that oil prices will stabilize and fall again with additional supply in the market, at which point we intend to immediately reverse these changes," the company said.

($1 = 0.3036 Kuwaiti dinars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.