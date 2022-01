Leonardo and Atlantia's AdR team up on cyber security for airports

The Leonardo logo is seen during celebrations for the 500th Eurofighter Typhoon produced by the European consortium at Caselle airport in Turin, Italy, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) and Atlantia's (ATL.MI) Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) unit have signed a partnership to develop joint cyber security, surveillance and communications projects for AdR's airport assets.

AdR runs Rome's Ciampino and Fiumicino airports and is developing a flying taxi service with Germany's Volocopter, expected to start in 2024. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.