Leonardo, Avio Aero, Lockheed sign 380 mln euro contract with Italy's air force

The Leonardo logo is seen during celebrations for the 500th Eurofighter Typhoon produced by the European consortium at Caselle airport in Turin, Italy, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Defence Ministry has given its green light to a 380 million euro ($425.94 million) contract with a consortium of companies including Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI), aero-engine parts maker Avio Aero and U.S weapons maker Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (LMT.N).

The contract has a 5-year duration and comprises of logistical, engineering and technical support to Italy's Air Force's C-130J aircraft fleet, a joint press release said.

($1 = 0.8921 euros)

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti

