Leonardo chief says defence spending rise could add to growth estimates

Visitors are seen next to Leonardo's M60A3 tank during Bahrain International Defense Exhibition and Conference at the Bahrain Exhibition Center, Manama, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

GENOA, April 4 (Reuters) - A potential increase in military spending could add to growth estimates released last month by Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI), Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said on Monday.

"We already have a very important growth plan ... everything that arrives will come on top (of current estimates)", Profumo said when asked how a potential increase in military spending could change the group's estimates.

Speaking at the inauguration of the group's cybersecurity academy in Genoa, northern Italy, Profumo said the impact of a hike in defence spending would depend on what kind of defence programmes would get additional money.

Profumo said he expected NATO countries to ramp up military spending to reach 2% of economic output over time.

