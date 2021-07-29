Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Leonardo confirms 2021 guidance after 37% rise in H1 core profit

1 minute read

The logo of defence group Leonardo in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) stuck to its full-year guidance after its government and military business more than offset weakness in civil aviation to boost first-half earnings.

Between January and June, earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 37% to 400 million euros.

Revenues grew 7.9% thanks to solid demand for helicopters and defence electronics, while Leonardo's aircraft aerostructure business, which makes parts for Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA), saw a 35.5% fall because of the protracted negative impact of the pandemic.

Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 3:20 PM UTCAirbus challenges Boeing cargo dominance with A350 freighter

Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) took aim at one of Boeing's (BA.N) most profitable strongholds on Thursday with plans for a freighter version of its A350 passenger jet, gambling that a pandemic boom in Internet shopping will outlast the global health crisis.

Aerospace & DefenseFactbox: Juggernauts of the sky: How Boeing, Airbus freighters compare
Aerospace & DefenseAirbus ups forecasts after big H1 but cautious on virus
Aerospace & Defense"There is contact!" -Russia's new Nauka space module docks with ISS
Aerospace & DefenseBAE Systems raises dividend, launches new buyback on strong outlook