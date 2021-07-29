Aerospace & Defense
Leonardo confirms 2021 guidance after 37% rise in H1 core profit
MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) stuck to its full-year guidance after its government and military business more than offset weakness in civil aviation to boost first-half earnings.
Between January and June, earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 37% to 400 million euros.
Revenues grew 7.9% thanks to solid demand for helicopters and defence electronics, while Leonardo's aircraft aerostructure business, which makes parts for Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA), saw a 35.5% fall because of the protracted negative impact of the pandemic.
