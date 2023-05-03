Leonardo posts lower Q1 profits and earnings, confirms FY guidance















ROME, May 3 (Reuters) - Italy's state-controlled defence and aerospace group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) on Wednesday posted lower first-quarter profits and earnings, while confirming its targets for 2023.

The results were below analysts' expectations.

Net profit stood at 40 million euros compared to 72 million euros ($79.56 million) 12 months earlier, while earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) fell year-on-year by 20.5% to 105 million euros.

Revenues were flat at around 3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9050 euros)

Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro











