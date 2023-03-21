Leonardo sells 40 commercial helicopters for around $504 mln















MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Italy's state-controlled defence and aerospace group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) said on Tuesday it had won orders for nearly 40 helicopters for a total value of around 470 million euros ($504.45 million), strengthening its position in the global commercial helicopter market.

Leonardo sold the aircraft to several operators in the Middle East, Asia, the Americas and Europe for energy support, rescue and public service duties and corporate transport missions, the company said in a statement issued on the occasion of Heli-Expo 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The helicopters will be delivered between 2023 and 2026.

($1 = 0.9317 euros)

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Gianluca Semeraro











