Leonardo set to benefit from Polish military helicopter order
MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - Poland plans to buy several AW149 military helicopters, which are built by the Italian company Leonardo (LDOF.MI), the Polish defence ministry wrote on Twitter.
In a note, Banca Akros brokerage estimated on Tuesday that the contract could be worth 1.1 billion euros ($1.15 billion). The sum is equivalent to around 7.7% of Leonardo's 2022 order intake target, Akros analysts wrote.
"In the near future we will sign contracts for the supply of mine destroyers ..., AW149 multi-role support helicopters, two observation satellites and tank destroyers," the ministry wrote in Polish on Twitter on Monday, citing Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.
Leonardo, whose stocks closed 0.25% higher on Tuesday compared to a flattish blue chip index (.FTMIB), declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9591 euros)
