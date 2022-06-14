Leonardo set to benefit from Polish military helicopter order

A hostess walks past a Leonardo's helicopter logo at the headquarters in Vergiate, near Milan, Italy, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - Poland plans to buy several AW149 military helicopters, which are built by the Italian company Leonardo (LDOF.MI), the Polish defence ministry wrote on Twitter.

In a note, Banca Akros brokerage estimated on Tuesday that the contract could be worth 1.1 billion euros ($1.15 billion). The sum is equivalent to around 7.7% of Leonardo's 2022 order intake target, Akros analysts wrote.

"In the near future we will sign contracts for the supply of mine destroyers ..., AW149 multi-role support helicopters, two observation satellites and tank destroyers," the ministry wrote in Polish on Twitter on Monday, citing Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

Leonardo, whose stocks closed 0.25% higher on Tuesday compared to a flattish blue chip index (.FTMIB), declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9591 euros)

Reporting by Francesco Zecchini Editing by Keith Weir

