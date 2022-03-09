Leonardo to take into account EU defence plans when weighing units sale - unions

Leonardo logo is seen during celebrations for the 500th Eurofighter Typhoon produced by the European consortium at Caselle airport in Turin, Italy, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Leonardo (LDOF.MI) will take into account the effort of European governments to build common military capabilities, when assessing options to sell two of its defence units, unions said after meeting with the group's CEO.

Representatives from Italian metalworkers union FIOM-Cgil said in a statement that Leonardo did not make clear what was its plan for its OTO Melara and Wass units, which it put on the block last year.

On Tuesday three sources told Reuters that Leonardo's plan to find a buyer for its OTO Melara and Wass units had been put on hold adding that Rome believe that any choice over the future of the two units had to be part of a broader strategy on defence. read more

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Elvira Pollina

