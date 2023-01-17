Lessor AerCap calls Airbus narrowbody targets 'very ambitious'















DUBLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The world's largest aircraft lessor AerCap (AER.N) on Tuesday warned that Airbus' (AIR.PA) production target of 75 narrowbody jets per month was "very ambitious" and would remain so at any time in the future.

AerCap chief executive Aengus Kelly, whose company is one of Airbus' largest customers, told the annual Airline Economics conference in Dublin he expected delays by Airbus and rival Boeing (BA.N) would likely have a "reverberating impact for years".

Aircraft production would be constrained for several years, he said.

