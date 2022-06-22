Lockheed can deliver F-35 to Germany from 2026, sees more orders in Europe

A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) said on Wednesday it could deliver first F-35 fighter jets to Germany in 2026 and expects more orders for the aircraft in Europe as Greece and the Czech Republic have expressed significant interest.

"You'll hear more about it soon," J.R. McDonald, the vice president of F-35 business development at Lockheed Martin, told journalists at a news conference at the ILA Berlin Air Show trade fair.

At the same time, the first F-35 aircraft Germany has ordered to replace its aging Tornado fleet in 2025-2030 could be delivered from 2026 depending on the outcome of talks with the government in Berlin, McDonald said.

German companies including engine maker MTU (MTXGn.DE) are currently looking into how they could get involved in the program by supplying parts or providing maintenance, McDonald added.

Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Paul Carrel

