Lockheed Martin gets sustainment contracts for F-35 jets
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) said on Monday it had been awarded annual contracts covering fiscal years 2021-2023 to support operations and sustainment of the global F-35 fighter jet fleet.
The Security and aerospace company said the annual contracts represents a planned next step in further reducing overall operations and support costs for the F-35 program.
