Lockheed Martin gets sustainment contracts for F-35 jets

A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) said on Monday it had been awarded annual contracts covering fiscal years 2021-2023 to support operations and sustainment of the global F-35 fighter jet fleet.

The Security and aerospace company said the annual contracts represents a planned next step in further reducing overall operations and support costs for the F-35 program.

Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

