Lockheed Martin to invest $1 bln for military manufacturing in S. Arabia

Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) will invest more than $1 billion to localise military manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, Ray Piselli, its vice president of international business, told broadcaster Asharq Business on Tuesday.

The news comes a day after Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) said it had joined forces with Lockheed Martin to make some parts for its THAAD missile defence system in the Middle East nation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.