Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said on Tuesday that it named Jesus "Jay" Malave as the company's chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Malave was the senior vice president and CFO for L3Harris .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.