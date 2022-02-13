Lockheed Martin terminates $4.4 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said on Sunday it terminated its plan to acquire rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD.N) for $4.4 billion.

The move comes after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, last month, voted unanimously to sue to block the deal over antitrust concerns.

The merger, which was announced in late 2020, drew critisism as it would give Lockheed a dominant position over solid fuel rocket motors -- a vital piece of the U.S. missile industry.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Kim Coghill

