Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Lockheed's classified development program loss will be future production program

2 minute read
1/3

U.S. Air Force F-35A aircraft, from the 388th and 428th Fighter Wings, form up in an "elephant walk" during an exercise at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, U.S. January 6, 2020. U.S. Air Force/R. Nial Bradshaw/Handout via REUTERS.

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) told Wall Street analysts on Monday that it had a $225 million loss on a classified development program at its Aeronautics business unit, sending its shares down, but said the work will eventually lead to a production contract.

Lockheed's classified work has been growing as the U.S. government spends more on researching and developing next- generation weapons systems.

Lockheed raised its full-year earnings per share guidance as the U.S. weapons supplier's space business boosted revenue, but the $225 million loss caused the company to miss analysts' earning per share estimates. read more

Lockheed's largest unit, aeronautics - which makes the F-35 fighter jet, experienced "performance issues" on the classified development program during the quarter. read more

After this charge and a "deep dive" with the customer in May, Chief Financial Officer Ken Possenriede told analysts "roughly 40% of that cost has already occurred, and the other 60% is embedded in the new estimate to complete" the program.

Possenriede told Reuters in an interview that "this is going to cost more and take longer to build than we anticipated, and this is the development portion of this program, it'll then go into production and then there'll be other pieces of this thing that will make this a strong business case for us."

Lockheed shares were down 3% at $369.21 on Monday afternoon.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 3:24 PM UTCLockheed second quarter profit misses even as space business boosts sales

U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said on Monday its space business boosted revenues in the latest quarter, but a classified aeronautics development program caused the company to miss analysts' profit estimate, sending shares down 3.2% in early trading.

Aerospace & DefenseRyanair raises passenger forecast as O'Leary targets rapid growth
Aerospace & DefenseWizz Air faces investor showdown over potential 100 mln stg CEO bonus
Aerospace & DefenseRyanair may order Boeing MAX 10 this year but only at the right price
Aerospace & DefenseLockheed's classified development program loss will be future production program