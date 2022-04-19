Lockheed quarterly profit falls 5.7% on supply chain snags

FILE PHOTO: A RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet taxis along a runway after landing at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo/File Photo

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N)on Tuesday said its quarterly revenue fell while quarterly profits dropped 5.7% as supply chain woes triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic were compounded by inflation pressure.

The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook of about $66 billion which is in line with analysts estimates.

U.S. President Joe Biden's record peacetime national defense budget request of $813 billion was unveiled in March as Russia's invasion of Ukraine spurs demand for more military spending globally. read more

But the pandemic has crippled several companies' ability to procure as well as supply parts needed to produce products, creating shortages, reducing inventories and hammering profits amid a period of rising inflation.

Plane component makers have been impacted as pandemic-induced financial stress has impacted Lockheed's dual-use suppliers that cater to both commercial aviation and defense markets.

Shares in Lockheed fell 2.4% to $456 in premarket trading.

Lockheed's Aeronautics unit, its biggest, which makes F-35 fighter jets saw its revenue rise 2% compared to the same quarter a year ago, but profits fell by 2% to $697 million.

Lockheed reported 26 F-35 jet deliveries in the quarter compared with 17 a year earlier

Net earnings fell to $1.73 billion, or $6.44 per share, in the first quarter ended March 27 from $1.84 billion, or $6.56 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell about 8% to $14.96 billion in the quarter.

During the quarter Lockheed abandoned its proposed $4.4 billion purchase of rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD.N) after antitrust regulators sued to block the deal. read more

In February Lockheed named Jesus "Jay" Malave, who was senior vice president and CFO at L3Harris (LHX.N), as the company's chief financial officer. read more

Reporting by Mike Stone and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Mark Porter

