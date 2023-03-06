Lockheed resumes final testing of advanced F-35 jet
March 6 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said on Monday it resumed final testing of its advanced F-35 fighter jets, after the U.S. Government cleared delivery of engines from supplier following a safety conncern.
"Safety remains our top priority as we continue to produce the world's most advanced fighter aircraft," Lockheed said.
Lockheed Martin sends its new planes on check-out flights before completing paperwork for the final sale to various customers, which includes the U.S. military.
A video circulated in social media in December, which was carried by several outlets, showed an F-35B Lightning II crashing during a test with its pilot safely ejecting.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.