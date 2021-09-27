Skip to main content

Lockheed to deliver fewer F-35 jets than expected to U.S. in 2022

A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) said on Monday it had agreed with the Pentagon to deliver 151 to 153 F-35 fighter aircraft in 2022, fewer than the 169 jets it had hoped to deliver.

The weapons maker also said it was expecting to deliver 156 aircraft to the United States beginning 2023 and for the "foreseeable future".

The U.S. government is Lockheed's biggest customer, accounting for three quarters of its sales last year.

The F-35 is United States' most advanced fighter jet and Lockheed said over 700 F-35s have been delivered so far to the country and its partners.

