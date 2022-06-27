Lockheed wins $2.3 billion contract to build Black Hawk helicopters

A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport as U.S. President Joe Biden also arrives to visit Poland, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Rzeszow, Poland, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) won a $2.3 billion contract to build at least 120 H-60M Black Hawks as the U.S. military continues its search for a next-generation of helicopter.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

