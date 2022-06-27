1 minute read
Lockheed wins $2.3 billion contract to build Black Hawk helicopters
WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) won a $2.3 billion contract to build at least 120 H-60M Black Hawks as the U.S. military continues its search for a next-generation of helicopter.
Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington Editing by Chris Reese
