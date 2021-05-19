Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & DefenseLoss of staff and aircraft to prevent quick aviation rebound -IATA head

Reuters
1 minute read

Willie Walsh Chief Executive of International Airlines Group (IAG) attends the Europe Aviation Summit in Brussels, Belgium March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

It will take several years for the global aviation industry to recover to 2019 capacity levels as airlines have retired aircraft and made critical staff redundant, the head of the global airline industry body IATA said on Wednesday.

"The ability for the industry to recover to the 2019 levels of capacity quickly is now impossible," IATA Director General Willie Walsh told an Irish parliamentary committee.

"The reason I say that is ... we have seen a lot of aircraft have been returned. So therefore the aircraft are not available. A lot of critical staff, unfortunately, have been made redundant."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 3:20 PM UTCBlue Origin discloses $2.4 mln as current highest bid for seat on space flight

Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, disclosed that the current highest bid for a seat on its New Shepard spacecraft was $2.4 million in the ongoing second round of auction.

Aerospace & DefenseRyanair gets rare wins in EU court over state aid for KLM, TAP
Aerospace & DefenseSingapore Airlines posts record $3.2 bln annual loss, to issue convertible bonds
Aerospace & DefenseA few good women: Canada taps female generals amid military misconduct cases
Aerospace & DefenseLiving under fire in Israel, when the rocket shelter becomes your home