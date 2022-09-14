Lufthansa 100% privately owned again after COVID bailout

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Planes of German air carrier Lufthansa are parked at Frankfurt airport in Frankfurt, Germany, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The German government has sold all of its remaining shares in Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), the airline said on Wednesday, meaning that the company is now back in the hands of private investors after a state bailout kept it afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.