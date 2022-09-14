1 minute read
Lufthansa 100% privately owned again after COVID bailout
BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The German government has sold all of its remaining shares in Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), the airline said on Wednesday, meaning that the company is now back in the hands of private investors after a state bailout kept it afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers
