Lufthansa agrees to raise salary for 19,000 cabin personnel















BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and the UFO union have reached an agreement to increase the salaries of 19,000 cabin crew members, the German flagship airline said on Tuesday.

The raise will come in two stages next year, with 250 euros ($248.25) more basic pay from Jan. 1, and 2.5% more basic pay from July 1, the airline said.

It added that the conclusion of the new collective pay and terms-of-employment agreement formally ends a crisis agreement concluded in June 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 1.0070 euros)

Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray











