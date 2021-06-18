Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Lufthansa aims to repay state aid before German election - CEO

1 minute read

Planes of German air carrier Lufthansa are parked at Frankfurt airport in Frankfurt, Germany, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) wants to repay state aid it received during the pandemic before Germany's federal election in September if possible, the airline's chief executive said on Friday.

"We were one of the first companies to be rescued by the federal government. We also want to be one of the first companies to pay back the rescue funds - hopefully before the federal election. We are working on that," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told an aviation conference.

Lufthansa was pushed to the brink by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when travel restrictions led to a collapse in air travel, forcing it to take 9 billion euros ($11 billion) in aid from Germany and its other home countries.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · June 17, 2021 · 6:01 PM UTCAfter EU, Britain and U.S. reach truce in aircraft trade dispute

Britain and the United States agreed on Thursday to resolve a long-running trade dispute over aid for planemakers Airbus and Boeing and focus on tackling Chinese subsidies, echoing a five-year tariff truce announced by Washington and Brussels.

Aerospace & DefenseLargest Boeing 737 MAX model set for maiden flight -source
Aerospace & DefenseRolls-Royce outlines plans for net zero emissions by 2050
Aerospace & DefenseMajority of Delta shareholders vote for disclosure of climate lobbying efforts
Aerospace & DefenseNorth Korea hackers target S.Korea nuclear think tank - lawmaker

A North Korean hacking group known as Kimsuky broke into the network of South Korea's state-run nuclear think tank last month, the latest in a series of cyberattacks by the North, a South Korean lawmaker said on Friday.