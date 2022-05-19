Lufthansa backs Boeing, says manufacturer 'will get back to its feet'

A Boeing 747-8i plane of German air carrier Lufthansa lands at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday the German airline strongly backs U.S. airplane manufacturer Boeing Co (BA.N), which has faced criticism over program delays.

Earlier this month, Lufthansa said it would buy 10 cargo planes including seven of the 777X version, also known as 777-8F and boosted its order for Boeing 787s.

"Boeing as a symbol of America will get back to its feet," Spohr said. He added to airline officials in attendance "it's a good time to negotiate prices with Boeing right now."

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

