Lufthansa to cancel further flights from Friday
FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) will cancel further domestic and European flights from Frankfurt airport between Friday and July 14, it said on Thursday.
Earlier, broadcaster n-tv reported that a further 19% of flights would be cancelled.
