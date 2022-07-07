Lufthansa to cancel further flights from Friday

Lufthansa logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) will cancel further domestic and European flights from Frankfurt airport between Friday and July 14, it said on Thursday.

Earlier, broadcaster n-tv reported that a further 19% of flights would be cancelled.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Thomas Escritt

