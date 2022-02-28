Lufthansa cancels 30 flights to Russia this week

Lufthansa aircraft are seen at Terminal 1 of the new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport 'Willy Brandt' in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German flag airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Monday it had cancelled 30 flights to Russia of the Lufthansa, Eurowings and Austrian Airlines carriers this week.

Lufthansa Cargo also cancelled one flight from Frankfurt to Asia on Monday in avoidance of Russian airspace, the group said in a statement.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Miranda Murray

