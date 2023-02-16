Lufthansa cancels more than 1,300 flights on Friday due to strikes















BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has cancelled more than 1,300 flights on Friday, including all flights at the Frankfurt and Munich hub airports, as a result of strike action, it said in a statement on Thursday.

German trade union Verdi on Wednesday called on workers at Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hanover and Bremen airports to go on a 24-hour strike, saying collective bargaining efforts had made little progress.

Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Madeline Chambers











