Lufthansa CEO: aviation recovery is on track















BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Friday he was optimistic about the aviation industry's recovery despite headwinds caused by high inflation and the war in Ukraine.

"Air traffic will remain on its return to recovery, perhaps levelling off a bit," Carsten Spohr said, adding, however, that he saw no reason for pessimism amid positive developments.

The German flagship carrier is expecting to reach 87% of its pre-pandemic capacity in 2023 after 75% this year, he said.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray











