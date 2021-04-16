Aerospace & DefenseLufthansa to continue feeder flight agreement with Condor until March 2022
Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) will continue an agreement until March 2022 that allows passengers of smaller rival Condor to use Lufthansa feeder flights as part of their journey to holiday destinations, a spokesman for the company said on Friday.
Condor has complained that Lufthansa abused its market dominance when it cancelled the agreement. read more
