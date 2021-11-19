Lufthansa expects first Boeing 787 on time for summer season

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) expects to receive its first Boeing 787 (BA.N) plane on time for the summer season next year, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Friday, adding that it would receive the first ever Boeing (BA.N) 777-9 jet in 2023.

Lufthansa was also in talks with Boeing on buying the 777X's freighter version, Spohr said, adding that he welcomed the competition with the Airbus A350 freighter.

"We have been negotiating about this this morning, but there is much more negotiation to be done," Spohr said in an event where Lufthansa and Boeing presented a new Boeing 777 in Frankfurt.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Thomas Escritt

