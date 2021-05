A Lufthansa plane takes off behind a grounded jet at the airport as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) will extend until May 2022 an agreement that allows passengers of smaller rival Condor to use Lufthansa feeder flights as part of their journey to holiday destinations, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

Condor has complained that Lufthansa abused its market dominance when it cancelled the agreement. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.