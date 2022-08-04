Lufthansa ground staff agree pay deal in third round of talks

Lufthansa ground staff of Frankfurt Airport stage a warning strike over 9.5 % pay claim by Germany's public sector workers union Verdi, prompting the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and adding to travel disruptions during the busy summer travel season in Frankfurt, Germany, July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Frank Simon/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ground staff of Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and management have reached a pay deal after a third round of negotiations, the Verdi labour union said on Thursday.

The pay dispute resulted in a strike last week, prompting the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and adding to travel disruptions during the busy summer travel season.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Daniel Wallis

