Lufthansa ground staff agree pay deal in third round of talks
FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ground staff of Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and management have reached a pay deal after a third round of negotiations, the Verdi labour union said on Thursday.
The pay dispute resulted in a strike last week, prompting the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and adding to travel disruptions during the busy summer travel season.
Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Daniel Wallis
