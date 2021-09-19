Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Lufthansa launches $2.5 bln capital increase to repay state bailout

By
2 minute read

A Lufthansa Airbus A320-200 plane is seen on the tarmac at the Lyon-Saint-Exupery airport in Colombier-Saugnieu near Lyon, France, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

  • Subscription period to run Sept. 22-Oct. 5
  • Lufthansa received a 9 bln euro state bailout in 2020
  • Blackrock-led funds enter sub-underwriting agreement

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Sunday it would launch a capital increase that was expected to raise 2.14 billion euros ($2.51 billion) to pay back part of a state bailout Germany's top airline received during the coronavirus crisis.

The subscription period for the widely-expected rights issue, involving the issue of about 597.7 million new shares, would run from Sept. 22 to Oct. 5, Lufthansa said.

The airline will use the net proceeds to repay a chunk of the 9 billion euro government bailout it received last year to stay afloat throughout the COVID pandemic, which resulted in the Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF) taking a stake in the group.

"We have always made it clear that we will only retain the stabilisation package for as long as it is necessary," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said.

"We are therefore proud that we can now deliver on our promise and repay the measures faster than originally expected. We can now fully focus on the further transformation of the Lufthansa Group," he said.

Lufthansa said that based on its operating performance in July and August it expected to post positive adjusted earnings before interest and tax in the third quarter.

Insiders told Reuters this year that Lufthansa was planning a capital increase of roughly 3 billion euros but Spohr has said lower pension liability had reduced the need for fresh capital in the past months.

A number of funds under the management of Blackrock (BLK.N) have entered into a sub-underwriting agreement for a total of 300 million euros as part of the capital increase and have committed to fully exercise their subscription rights, Lufthansa said.

If it participates in the rights issue the ESF has committed to selling its current 15.94% stake in Lufthansa six months after the completion of the share sale at the earliest, while it will be sold no later than two years later, Lufthansa said.

"We also remain committed to further explore portfolio measures when full value can be achieved to maximize the value and strategic flexibility of the Group," Lufthansa Chief Financial Officer Remco Steenbergen said.

($1 = 0.8529 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 9:58 AM UTC

BA-owner IAG not planning to tap investors for funds - Sunday Times

British Airways owner IAG is not planning to raise billions of euros from shareholders to get the company through the extended COVID-19 crisis, its chief executive Luis Gallego told The Sunday Times.

Aerospace & Defense
SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely
Aerospace & Defense
China enters Taiwan air defence zone a day after military budget boost
Aerospace & Defense
EXCLUSIVE Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threat, risk industry trade war
Aerospace & Defense
A ukulele in space? Inspiration4 crew shows a playful side in orbit