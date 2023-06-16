Lufthansa offers 18.5% wage increase to pilots - Handelsblatt















BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has submitted a new offer to the pilots of the core brand Lufthansa Airlines and the cargo subsidiary Lufthansa Cargo in an ongoing wage dispute, Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

Combined with wage increases that were already paid last September, the revised offer amounts to a salary increase of 18.5%, which would be paid over several years until 2025, added Handelsblatt.

"The committees are currently leaning towards the offer. It is still too early for a final decision," Marcel Groels, head of the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), told Handelsblatt.

