Lufthansa to order 22 long-haul aircraft with total list price of $7.5 bln















BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) on Thursday said it would order 22 latest-generation long-haul aircraft with a total list price of $7.5 billion.

The deal includes 10 Airbus A350-1000s, five Airbus A350-900s and seven Boeing 787-9s and the aircraft will be delivered from the mid-2020s onwards, the company said.

Lufthansa is also in advanced negotiations to acquire further long-haul aircraft that could be made available at shorter notice, it added.

The aircraft order means that Lufthansa has secured more than 50 latest-generation long-haul aircraft for its member airlines since the pandemic began, CEO Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

They "will also play a decisive role in helping us achieve our carbon emission reduction goals by 2030 as fuel-efficient aircraft which incorporate the latest manufacturing technology are by far the greatest lever for providing more climate protection within the aviation sector," Spohr added.

Airbus (AIR.PA) said the order brought up Lufthansa's A350 order book to a total of 60 aircraft.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany's flagship airline said the supervisory board agreed to extend Spohr's contract as CEO for another five years.

Lufthansa and Airbus also announced that they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strengthening their cooperation in sustainability, including sustainable aviation fuels and exploration into the use of hydrogen.

Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray and Rachel More











